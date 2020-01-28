Blatche, Balkman form one-two punch as Mighty gets win No. 3 in Dubai

MIGHTY Sports Philippines continued to run roughshod over the opposition in the 2020 Dubai International Basketball Championship, putting away a surprisingly easy win over ES Rades of Tunisia, 84-66, on Tuesday (Manila time).

Andray Blatche and Renaldo Balkman joined forces in delivering another show at the Shabab Al Ahli Club as the Philippine team moved a win away from completing a sweep of their Group B assignments.

Blatche sustained his fine form with 18 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, and three steals in another fine performance from the naturalized center, while the Puerto Rican Balkman chipped in 18 points, six boards, and two dimes.

With Mighty holding a precarious 68-64 lead with 5:18 left, Balkman triggered a killer 16-2 finishing kick, capped by a Blatche left wing triple with 39 ticks left to complete the team's most lopsided victory yet.

Jelan Kendrick chipped in 13 points on 5-for-6 shoting as Juan Gomez de Liano stepped up with his 12 points, all from downtown as he went 4-of-5 from threes.

Overall, the wards of coach Charles Tiu shot 46-percent from the field and outrebounded the opposition, 45 to 28.

Mighty now aims for a sweep of the group stages as it takes on last year's silver medalist Beirut Sports Club on Wednesday, 1 a.m. (Manila time).

Anton Grady paced ES Rades with 17 points and eight rebounds, while Ashraf Qannouni got 13 points, two boards, and two assists in the defeat.

The scores:

MIGHTY SPORTS 84 - Balkman 18, Blatche 18, Kendrick 13, Gomez de Liano Ju. 12, Ravena 8, Moore 5, Malonzo 4, Williams 3, Go 3.

ES RADES 66 - Grady 17, Qannouni 13, Dayfallah 9, Elahi 7, Tramesh 6, Alshanoufi 5, Okoroh 4, Buallaq 3, Rudsli 2.

Quarters: 19-18, 41-34, 63-54, 84-66.