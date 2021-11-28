Radnicki falls again as birthday girl Jack Animam sits out

IT wasn't the best birthdays for Jack Animam as she rung in her 23rd birthday on the bench as Radnicki Kragujevac suffered a tough 69-64 defeat to Partizan 1953 on Saturday at Ranko Zeravica Sports Hall in Belgrade.

This was the first time that the Filipina import rode the pine in the First Women's Basketball League of Serbia, helplessly watching from afar as her side suffered back-to-back losses to fall to 4-5.

Just like in its last loss to Vrbas, Radnicki's late charge fell short as it crawled its way back from 15 points down, 60-45, early in the payoff period, but could not break through the five-point barrier.

Sofija Olic led Partizan with 24 points on 3-of-6 shooting from deep, to go with four rebounds and two assists as her side used a 24-6 third quarter windup to seize a 58-45 lead heading into the final quarter.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Andela Gligic also fired 12 points, nine boards, and four assists, while Jovana Boricic had 10 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and five steals for Partizan 1953, which improved to a 7-2 card.

Tijana Jelic had 20 points, five rebounds, and three blocks for Radnicki.

Milica Indic contributed 16 points, eight assists, and seven boards, as Andrea Glomazic was held to six points, to go with her seven rebounds, five steals, and four assists.

Radnicki returns home to face Radivoj Korac.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.