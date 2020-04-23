Bill Bayno, Will Voigt among speakers in free Hoop Coaches Int’l webinar

ACTION may be on a temporary stop, but the learning should never end.

International coaches will share their inputs to their local counterparts as Blackwater hosts a free two-day Hoop Coaches International Webinar on Friday and Sunday.

"We conduct clinics ever since 2016 for coaches and players through Hoop Coaches International and I've been watching the online clinics since the lockdown. I asked my close friends if they are willing to do one for Pinoy coaches and luckily, they agreed," shared Ariel Vanguardia, Blackwater's sports director and one of the braintrust for the project.

"There are clinics sa US and Europe, meron din ang National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC), but this will be the first in Asia."

Speaking in the first session are Olympiakos player development coach Mike Kalavros, Florida Gulf Coast University assistant coach Joey Cantens, Indiana Pacers assistant coach and former Talk 'N Text head coach Bill Bayno, and Angola head coach Will Voigt.

The second day will have Poland head coach Mike Taylor, Erie Bayhawks head coach Ryan Pannone and Cairns Taipans coach Aaron Fearne.

To be discussed are player development, game situation skill development, building team culture through positive coaching, and various offfensive and defensive schemes.

Moderating the sessions are Vanguardia, sports psychologist Tedi Villasor, and broadcaster Quinito Henson.

Sessions start at 6 p.m. and will be shown live on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube Live via Zoom on Hoop Coaches International's social media pages.

Local coaches who have already committed to attending are Gilas Pilipinas Women coach Patrick Aquino, Elite head coach Nash Racela and his staff which includes Aris Dimaunahan, Ryan Betia, Tylon Darjuan, and Gilbert Lao, as well as Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers head coach and Basketball Coaches Association of the Philippines (BCAP) president Louie Gonzalez.