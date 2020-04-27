Bill Bayno on Kai Sotto: 'He has NBA skillset'

THERE’S no longer any doubt, according to former Talk ‘N Text coach Bill Bayno, that there will be a homegrown Filipino player in the NBA very soon.

Bayno, now an assistant coach with the Indiana Pacers, said he has heard a lot of great things about Kai Sotto and based from the information he is receiving, he will eventually make it to the NBA someday.

The 7-foot Sotto is currently based in the US and according to reports is being eyed to play in the NBA G-League Select Program, just like Fil-Am phenom Jalen Green.

“The scouting report I get from Kai is he is still young, he needs to get tougher, and he needs to be a little bit more aggressive which is normal for any kid that age,” said Bayno during a coaching webinar organized by Hoop Coaches International.

“But he has the skillset already, he has NBA skillset in that he can shoot and pass for a 7-foot kid. Hopefully, he is training on the other stuff and how physical the NBA game [is],” he added.

Bayno, who was the head coach of Talk ‘N Text in 2002, said he learned about Sotto through TNT consultant Mark Dickel and discovered that one of the persons training Sotto is a high school teammate of Nick Nurse, a co-member of the Toronto Raptors coaching staff before they won the NBA title last year.

“Kai's maybe your first Filipino (to play in the NBA). I can remember saying that back in 2001 that eventually, there is going to be an NBA player from the Philippines. It’s just a matter of time,” said Bayno.

Bayno said he would love to help Sotto out, although in a limited capacity being part of the NBA.

“I don’t know Kai personally but I do have some connections. I love to help him out if he needed any advice. I love to talk to him but I’m not allowed to work with him because he is a prospect and I’m an NBA coach. Let’s hope he is the first one,” said Bayno.

With Sotto serving as an inspiration for other Filipino players, Bayno said it will only be a matter of time before someone follows in his footsteps.

“Let’s hope he is the first one. If he is not, I think there’s someone coming down the line, you are going to have a Filipino NBA player very soon. I really believe that,” said Bayno.