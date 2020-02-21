No. 8 seed Bicol shocks Davao Occidental, sends series to Game 3

BICOL stunned no. 1-seed Davao Occidental, 84-81, on Friday to extend their South Division quarterfinal series to a decider in the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Lakan Cup playoffs at the Batangas State University Gym.

Hafer Mondragon's layup with 1:01 left gave the Volcanoes an 83-78 advantage and they held on to that lead even after Chester Saldua cut that lead down to just two, 83-81.

Alwin Alday's split from the line with six seconds left completed the upset.

"Napakahirap talunin ng powerhouse team. Pero still, kailangan naming magtrabaho, kailangan naming trabahuhin kasi gusto naming manalo, sabi ko kailangan naming trabahuhin hanggang dulo," said coach Monel Kallos.

Alday led the Volcanoes with 18 points, five rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Jerome Garcia poured in 18 points built on five triples, while also collecting five boards and three assists, as Ronjay Buenafe got himself 14 points, eight assists, and four rebounds.

Mondragon also recorded a double-double with his 12 points and 10 rebounds for Bicol.

The Tigers sorely missed starting forward Mark Yee, who suffered a sprained right foot with 3:05 left in the second frame.

The two teams meet next Thursday back in the Tigers' home floor in Davao.

Eman Calo led Davao Occidental with 15 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block in the losing cause. Billy Robles tallied 13 points and six boards, as Saldua added 12 points and five rebounds.

The scores:

BICOL 84 - Alday 18, Garcia 18, R. Buenafe 14, Mondragon 10, Aldave 8, Lalata 8, Ongteco 2, P. Buenafe 2, Alfonso 0, Manalang 0.

DAVAO OCCIDENTAL 81 - Calo 15, Robles 13, Saldua 12, Mocon 11, Custodio 11, Balagtas 8, Ludovice 5, Gaco 5, Terso 1, Forrester 0, Yee 0.

Quarters: 16-21, 34-41, 54-63, 84-81.