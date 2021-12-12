Bicol clips Laguna, gifts Ayo first win in MPBL Invitational

MAC Tallo dropped 18 points as the Bicol-LCC Malls Volcanoes nabbed their first win in the MPBL Invitational with an 80-68 trumping of Laguna Krah Asia Heroes Sunday at Mall of Asia Arena.

The ex-pro was sensational on the floor for the Volcanoes as he also collected seven rebounds, and two assists to gift coach Aldin Ayo his first win in his return to the regional league.

"We played well today compared to our performance yesterday, but based on what we've seen, we are still a work in progress," said Ayo after his Bicol side bounced back from a 70-65 defeat to Basilan on Saturday.

Kent Lao buried three triples for his 14 points as Ralph Tansingco added 10 points, three rebounds, and two assists in the win as the Volcanoes moved up to 1-1 in Group B.

Kim Aurin carried the load for Laguna (0-1) with 13 points, six rebounds, and three assists.

Rice Vanguards off to a flyer

In the curtain raiser, Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards also displayed their might with a 99-92 victory over the Sarangani Marlins.

Michael Mabulac tallied 17 points and six rebounds, JP Sarao contributed 15 points and five boards, and Byron Villarias scored four triples for his 14 points.

Chris Bitoon and Justin Gutang both had 10 as Roi Sumang got eight points, five assists, three rebounds, and two steals in the Group C match.

The win, however, left a lot to be desired for Nueva Ecija as it saw its 18-point lead cut down to just seven, much to the dismay of coach Carlo Tan.

Macky Acosta led Sarangani (0-1) with 17 points as Marvin Lee had 15 points, six rebounds, four assists, and a steal.

Emkai-Rizal Xentromall Golden Coolers also did just enough to take the 73-66 conquest over the GenSan Warriors.

Adrian Celada and Jordan Rios came through for the Rodney Santos-coached side, combining for 14 points late to deny the comeback bid of Sarangani.

Celada scored 23 points built on 4-of-9 shooting from distance, on top of seven rebounds, three steals, and two blocks, as Rios got 16 points and nine boards in the Group D win.

Rizal saw its 16-point lead, 55-39, trimmed down to just two, 57-55, with 6:41 left before Celada and Rios conspired to rescue the Golden Coolers in the endgame.

Ronjay Buenafe spearheaded GenSan (0-1) with 20 points.

Mindoro EOG Sports Tamaraws also staved off a late rally from the Manila Stars and took the 80-77 squeaker.

James Castro drained the pressure-packed freebies late in the game to avoid a 12-point collapse and hand Mindoro its first win in Group C.

He fired 17 points and two rebounds for the Tamaraws, which was matched by Ryusei Koga's 17 points, four assists, and three boards.

Alvin Baetiong also chimed in 13 points and six rebounds in the win.

Brent Paraiso buoyed that late fightback for Manila, scoring 14 points and four rebounds, including the freebies that got the Stars within one, 78-77 with six seconds left to play.

John Ambulodto got 14 points, five boards, and two blocks, and Mark Niel Cruz had 11 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in the loss for Manila (0-1).

