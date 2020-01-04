Beau Belga seeks redemption in Mighty Sports return for Dubai tilt

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    by randolph b. leongson
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: jaime campos

    BEAU Belga gets his shot at redemption as he rejoins Mighty Sports for the 2020 Dubai International Basketball Tournament.

    The burly 6-foot-5 center was cleared to play for the Charles Tiu-mentored squad for the invitational tourney later this month after securing a loan from Rain or Shine.

    "Beau actually reached out saying he’d love to be part of our team again and of course, we welcome Beau with open arms," said Tiu.

    "I remember whenever they called Beau for the national team, he was always there and had no questions asked, even if it was just as a reserve or a practice player. You got to appreciate that about him."

      Belga, 33, played for Mighty in the 2017 edition of the Dubai tilt which only wound up with a solitary victory.

      Now, he's set to join a younger Mighty squad, which is also supported by Go for Gold and Pacific Group.

      The team's frontline features naturalized player Andray Blatche up front together with 7-foot-2 prodigy Kai Sotto for the tourney, set from January 23 to February 1.

      "Beau gives us another presence down low. He gives us a lot of toughness and he will be our enforcer down there. He’s another big guy who could complement Kai and Andray," Tiu said.

      PHOTO: jaime campos

