Batangas City, Medical Depot off to fine start in Filbasket

MTRANS Buracai De Laiya – Batangas City Athletics and Medical Depot joined the early winners in the Filbasket Subic Championship at the Subic Gym on Friday.

The Athletics leaned on Fran Yu and Ken Bono as they beat Pasig Sta. Lucia, 87-72, while Patrick Cabahug and Simon Camacho led Medical Depot to an 85-70 win over Muntinlupa.

Davao Occidental, Burlington EOG, and San Juan Knights earlier won their opening games.

Yu had 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals, while Bono added 14 points and five rebounds in only 13 minutes of action for the Athletics.





Cabahug had 18 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field for Medical Depot, while Camacho was also a huge presence for the squad in the shaded area as he poured in 12 points, 12 rebounds, and six blocks.

7A Primus, meanwhile, notched its first win after two games with an 84-79 win over FSD Makati-Army.

Joseph Marquez tallied 25 points including four triples, as Diego Dario had 20 points and they combined for seven of the team’s 11 three-pointers.

Games on Saturday pit Davao Occidental against Nueva Ecija at 3:30 p.m., and Medical Depot against AICC Manila at 5:40 p.m. Unbeaten teams San Juan and Burlington EOG collide at 7:50 p.m.

