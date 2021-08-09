Basilan rips Roxas to complete VisMin Mindanao leg sweep

PAGADIAN, ZAMBOANGA DEL SUR -- Jumbo Plastic-Basilan reigned supreme in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Leg in sweeping fashion.

Basilan vs Roxas Game 2 recap

The Peace Riders clinched the title as Mindanao's best after blowing past Petra Cement-Roxas, 89-70, to complete the tournament sweep, Monday at the Pagadian City Gymnasium here.

Basilan, who swept all 10 games in the leg, now sets its sight to the Southern Finals, with Visayas kings KCS-Mandaue waiting for the best-of-five showdown. The series starts on Wednesday, Aug.11.

"Talagang napakasarap nitong championship na ito kasi nandito ka lang sa liga during a pandemic, you're one of the fortunate na," said Basilan head coach Jerson Cabiltes.

The Vanguards went basket-per-basket with the Peace Riders in the first half, even grabbing the advantage at halftime, 34-32.

"I was very upset during halftime. I scolded all of them. I am very glad that they responded very well," said Cabiltes.

But they could not survive Basilan's third quarter storm.

The Peace Riders, who hold the league's record for most points, unleashed their scoring prowess, going for 35 in the third period while limiting the Vanguards to just 19 to build a 14-point lead heading into the fourth, 67-53.

Basilan followed it up with 13 unanswered points to open the payoff period and establish an insurmountable 27-point spread at the 5:03 mark, 80-53.

PHOTO: Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas

Chris Bitoon was hailed as the Finals MVP with averages of 15.0 points, 6.0 assists, 2.5 steals, and 1.5 rebounds per game.

"Sobrang saya na mairepresent yung province ko tapos nag Finals MVP pa ako," said Bitoon, whose parents hail from Basilan.

Season MVP Hesed Gabo led Basilan with 13 points, three assists, and two rebounds. Michael Juico backstopped him with 12 points, six rebounds, three steals, and two blocks.

The newly-minted Finals MVP dropped 10 points, eight assists, three rebounds, and three steals.

Roxas starting center Lester Reyes hit the showers early at the 3:57 mark of the second period after a hit on Basilan's Hesed Gabo, which the officials deemed as flagrant foul penalty 2.

And that affected the Vanguards' paint defense greatly.

Before the ejection of Reyes, the Peace Riders were limited to just 16 points in the paint. After he was gone, Basilan just pounded the paint, finishing with 48.

Aside from Reyes, there were other flagrant foul penalty 1s called on Kim Saliddin, Jhong Bondoc, and Raj Elmejrab. James Castro was called for a technical foul.

Leo Najorda paced the Vanguards with 15 points. Castro added 13 points and five rebounds but had six turnovers.

Jordan Sta. Ana missed the game due to a left knee strain.

Besides the honor of being Mindanao champions, the Peace Riders will also bring home P500,000 courtesy of Chooks-to-Go. The Vanguards will not go home empty-handed with P100,000.

The Scores:

Basilan 89 - Gabo 13, Juico 12, Uyloan 10, Bitoon 10, Baloria 10, Balucanag 7, Taganas 6, Mabulac 6, Manalang 6, Collado 5, Latip 3, Bringas 1, Saliddin 0, Hallare 0, Siruma 0.

Roxas 70 - Najorda 15, Castro 13, Camacho 8, Jaime 6, Rifarial 5, Templo 5, Reyes 4, Bondoc 4, Intic 3, Elmejrab 3, Pasia 2, Deles 2, Velasco 0, Casino 0.

Quarterscores: 16-16, 32-34, 67-53, 89-70.

