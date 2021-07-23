Basilan fires VisMin record 140 in rout of MisOr as Roxas prevails

PAGADIAN, ZAMBOANGA DEL SUR -- In just four days, Jumbo Plastic-Basilan has reset multiple 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup records.

Basilan vs MisOr, Roxas vs Zamboanga del Sur recap

The Peace Riders grabbed a share of the lead with another blitzing performance, overpowering undermanned MisOr, 140-106, Friday at the Pagadian City Gymnasium here.

Basilan reset the record they just shattered Monday for most points in a game with 118 against Kapatagan and outdid itself with 140 this time.

The two teams also set a new landmark for most combined points in a game with 246, crushing MisOr-Kapatagan's 216. Both Basilan and Clarin now sport immaculate 5-0 win-loss records. Sweeping the elimination round means an automatic Mindanao Leg finals berth.

Earlier, Jhong Bondoc was a history-maker as well, grabbing a VisMin record of 23 rebounds, to go with 15 points, four assists, and two steals to lead Petra Cement-Roxas to a 79-72 win over ALZA Alayon Zamboanga del Sur.

Jhong Bondoc goes up for a floater over the Zamboanga del Sur defense.

Bondoc also capped the Vanguards' late 11-0 run with a layup that secured the team's third straight win.

The Peace Riders, just like in all their past games, opened the game scorching on both sides of the court, racing to a 27-12 first quarter.

They would even double that advantage come second quarter, taking a 30-point 67-37 lead at the break.

The lead would eventually hike to 46 on a Chris Bitoon triple in the fourth frame, 111-65, the biggest of the game.

Hesed Gabo dished out a VisMin record of 17 assists on his way to complete the league's second-ever triple-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Michael Juico continued his impressive limited minutes play, tallying 20 points, six rebounds, and four steals in just over 12 minutes. Darwin Lunor was perfect off the bench with 18 points on 8-of-8 shooting from the field.

Jong Baloria also added 19 points of his own, including three conversions from deep.

The Peace Riders also reset the league's record for most assists in a game with 45 and most bench points with 92.

Ronjay Buenafe drained 10 threes, most in VisMin, to finish with 35 points. Joseph Sedurifa just missed a triple-double with 18 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds.

MisOr only had nine players available in the match. JR Cawaling (hamstring), Jayson Ballesteros (back spasms), Reil Cervantes (Achilles tendinitis), Ralph Salcedo (back), Andoy Estrella (back spasms), and Lucas Tagarda (ankle sprain) were all nursing injuries.

The Brew Authoritea got their third consecutive loss, falling to 2-4, tied with ALZA Alayon for sixth place.

MisOr looks to end its skid tomorrow when they take on Roxas at 4 pm. Basilan aims to remain undefeated on Sunday, when it faces JPS Zamboanga City at 2 pm.

The Scores:

First game:

Roxas 79 - Castro 22, Bondoc 15, Reyes 12, Casino 9, Najorda 8, Camacho 5, Sta. Ana 4, Elmejrab 4, Velasco 0, Intic 0, Rifarial 0, Templo 0, Pasia 0, Deles 0.

Zamboanga del Sur 72 - Daa 16, Poligrates 15, Pepito 9, Celada 7, Jabello 6, Sara 5, Bangcoyan 4, Moneva 4, Puerto 3, Raflores 3, Tajonera 0.

Quarterscores: 20-14, 35-32, 54-55, 79-72.

Second game:

Basilan 140 - Juico 20, Baloria 19, Lunor 18, Bitoon 15, Siruma 12, Gabo 11, Taganas 10, Mabulac 8, Saliddin 8, Bringas 6, Manalang 5, Collado 4, Uyloan 2, Hallare 2, Tan 0.

MisOr 106 - Buenafe 35, Baracael 24, Sedurifa 19, Meca 9, Munsayac 7, Mendoza 7, Sanga 6, Gonzaga 0, Sarangay 0.

Quarterscores: 27-12, 67-37, 106-65, 140-106.

