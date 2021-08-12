Basilan holds off Mandaue to move on cusp of VisMin season sweep

ZAMBOANGA DEL SUR --Mindanao king Jumbo Plastic-Basilan moved on the verge of sweeping the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup season, Thursday.

Basilan vs Mandaue Game 2 recap

This as the Peace Riders rallied past KCS-Mandaue, 96-91, to take a 2-0 advantage in the Southern Finals here at the Pagadian City Gymnasium.

Basilan looks to complete its domination in Game Three, Friday at 6 p.m.

Chris Bitoon's layup in the waning seconds of the third period capped a 14-5 Basilan blast to enter the fourth with a 10-point lead, 75-65.

But KCS fought with a 10-0 spurt topped by a Joseph Nalos deuce to cut the lead down to 81-83 with 5:14 to go in the match.

The Peace Riders, though, had one last push in them. Michael Mabulac, Jay Collado, and Hesed Gabo connived for an 8-0 run to restore order with 2:31 remaining, 91-81.

The two squads then just traded baskets to give Basilan the 2-0 series lead.

Jonathan Uyloan topscored for the Peace Riders with 19 points on a 5-of-10 clip from deep, to go with four steals, two rebounds, and two assists.

Collado added 17 points, five rebounds, and four assists, while Mabulac had a huge double-double of 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Jong Baloria also chipped in 11 points and six rebounds.

Rhaffy Octobre bounced back from a scoreless Game One, punching in 27 points on an ultra-efficient 9-of-13 clip, alongside six rebounds, and four assists for Mandaue.

Gileant Delator, Shaq Imperial, and Phil Mercader also chimed in 12 points apiece.

The Scores:

Basilan 96 - Uyloan 19, Collado 17, Mabulac 13, Baloria 11, Bitoon 9, Juico 8, Gabo 7, Balucanag 6, Siruma 4, Taganas 2, Manalang 0.

Mandaue 91 - Octobre 27, Delator 12, Imperial 12, Mercader 12, Nalos 6, Roncal 5, Gastador 4, Castro 4, Soliva 3, Sorela 3, Cachuela 3, Bregondo 0.

Quarterscores: 15-20, 46-43, 75-65, 96-91.

