Basilan deals Clarin 1st loss as Roxas claims twice-to-beat edge

PAGADIAN, ZAMBOANGA DEL SUR -- In the battle of undefeated squads, Jumbo Plastic-Basilan was the last one standing.

Basilan vs Clarin, Roxas vs Kapatagan recaps

The dominant Peace Riders spoiled Clarin's hopes of sweeping the elimination round, 86-68, in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, Monday at the Pagadian City Gymnasium here.

Basilan opened the second half on an 18-7 surge to turn a seven-point lead to a commanding 18-point advantage, 57-39, with 4:28 left in the third period.

But Clarin answered with 16-5 counter-run, capped by three straight triples by John Wilson, to chop its deficit to just seven, 55-62.

However, the Peace Riders started the fourth frame on fire from deep, going on an 11-3 blitz, topped by three-pointers from Hesed Gabo, Philip Manalang, and Jonathan Uyloan, to restore a 17-point margin, 75-58, with 4:45 left in the game.

Basilan would hold on to the lead on its way to an immaculate 7-0 win-loss slate.

Continue reading below ↓

"The boys stepped up. Talagang lahat nag contribute offensively and defensively. Lahat ng minutes nila, vital and lahat nakapagcontribute," said Basilan head coach Jerson Cabiltes.

Earlier, Petra Cement-Roxas took down Kapatagan, 93-65, to collect its fifth win in a row and claim a twice-to-beat advantage come the quarterfinals.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

JK Casiño played his best offensive game for Roxas with 19 points, 16 in the first half, to go with five assists and four rebounds.

PHOTO: Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas

Continue reading below ↓

The Peace Riders aim for the elimination sweep and a straight ticket to the finals when they face Roxas Tuesday, 4 pm. The match will be the resumption of the cancelled game last July 13 at the 9:15 mark of the third period with the Vanguards up, 40-39.

"Magiging walang kwenta lahat ng panalo namin if hindi namin makukuha 'yung panalo bukas. We're gonna go all out tomorrow," assured Cabiltes.

Jay Collado led Basilan's offensive charge with 15 points and five rebounds, while Gabo had a double-double with 12 points and 11 assists.

Jong Baloria chimed in 14 points while Uyloan tallied 12 for the Peace Riders, who dominated the bench points, 40-17.

Wilson paced the Sto. Niño with 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field, to go with six rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Carlo Lastimosa also added 16 points, but took 15 shots, while also having four assists and four steals.

Continue reading below ↓

Clarin ended the eliminations at 7-1, good for the second seed.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Scores:

First game:

Roxas 93 - Casiño 19, Bondoc 16, Camacho 15, Castro 9, Najorda 9, Elmejrab 6, Deles 6, Reyes 4, Templo 3, Velasco 2, Rifarial 2, Pasia 2, Sta. Ana 0, Intic 0.

Kapatagan 65 - Costelo 15, Palma 12, Inigo 9, Doroteo 7, Monte 7, Astrero 4, Mandreza 4, Ng Sang 2, Alanes 2, Teodoro 2, Acain 1, Siarot 0.

Quarterscores: 33-23, 55-44, 73-54, 93-65.

Second game:

Basilan 86 - Collado 15, Baloria 14, Uyloan 12, Gabo 12, Manalang 8, Mabulac 7, Bringas 4, Bitoon 4, Juico 4, Taganas 2, Hallare 2, Siruma 2.

Clarin 68 - Lastimosa 16, Wilson 16, Eriobu 10, Raymundo 6, Marcelino 5, Hayes 4, De Mesa 4, Baetiong 4, Pagente 3, Mangahas 0, Berdan 0, Santos 0, Jalem 0.

Quarterscores: 24-14, 39-32, 64-55, 86-68.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.