Bulanadi-less Basilan Steel still too hot to handle for Iloilo in MPBL quarters

BASILAN wasted no time downing Iloilo to take the 83-68 victory in Game One of the South Division quarterfinals in the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Lakan Cup playoffs Wednesday at STRIKE Gym in Bacoor.

The Jumbo Plastic-backed Steel started hot off the gates with a 12-0 opener and never looked back.

Not even a third-quarter attack, where the United Royals sliced the lead down to five, 58-53, could stop Basilan's rampage as Jhaps Bautista put the game away with a 17-2 blast to take a 20-point lead, 75-55, with 4:40 remaining in the payoff period and take the opener of the best-of-three series.

Bautista led the Steel with 21 points on a 3-of-5 shooting from deep as they bucked the absence of Allyn Bulanadi, who was currently with Gilas Pilipinas.

Hesed Gabo also did his part with 10 points, five boards, and five assists, while ex-pro Dennis Daa had 10 points, two rebounds, and two dimes in the win.

"I just told the team to play 40 minutes kasi sure na babalik si Iloilo. We just need to weather the storm," said coach Jerson Cabiltes.

The three-seed Basilan can clinch the series at home as it hosts Iloilo on Monday at Lamitan Capitol Gymnasium.

Jasper Parker captained the United Royals with 11 points as they sorely missed the presence of Alfrancis Tamsi, who is dealing with a left hamstring injury.

The Scores:

BASILAN 83 -- Bautista 21, Gabo 10, Daa 10, Dagangon 9, Balucanag 8, Collado 7, Uyloan 6, Dumapig 4, Palencia 4, Hallare 2, Manalang 2, Trinidad 0, Bringas 0.

ILOILO 68 -- Parker 11, Arambulo 10, Escoto 8, Sierra 7, Prado 6, Jeruta 5, Gumaru 5, Publico 5, Golla 3, Jaboneta 3, Javelosa 3, Mahari 2, Pedrosa 0, Rodriguez 0, Li 0.

Quarters: 22-10, 42-36, 61-53, 83-68.