Basilan to take part as Peace Riders in VisMin Super Cup

THE Basilan Steel are set to see action in the VisMin Super Cup but will carry a different name in the competition.

The Steel will be the Jumbo Plastic-Basilan Peace Riders when they compete in the VisMin Super Cup, team manager Jax Chua confirmed in a post on his personal Facebook account.

"Tuloy ang laban sa pagbibigay saya sa Basilenos," said Chua in a Facebook post.

The move to the VisMin Cup came after a controversial exit in the MPBL Lakan Season where the Steel lost by default to eventual champion Davao Occidental after four players testing positive for COVID-19 upon entering the bubble.

Chua added the core of the Basilan Steel will comprise the Peace Riders squad in the newest professional league in the country.

It is still not clear whether Basilan’s move to the VisMin Cup will affect its franchise in the MPBL, although it has become apparent that the relationship between the two parties has been strained by the handling of the bubble issue.

Basilan disagreed with the MPBL’s decision to declare the Steel the loser by forfeiture to Davao Occidental due to a positive test, but the league said the move was within the parameters set prior to the bubble.