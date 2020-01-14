Bulanadi leaves it late as Basilan beats Cebu in key MPBL South face-off

BASILAN atoned for a tough weekend loss to Bacolod with an 86-79 win over Cebu in the 2019-20 Chooks-to-Go/MPBL Lakan Cup on Tuesday at the San Andres Sports Complex.

Basilan improved to 17-10 in the Southern Division while dropping divisional rival Cebu to ninth with an 11-13 card.

“Sabi ko talaga sa kanila, it’s a must-win ball game for us kasi dikit-dikit ang standings. A loss will drop us to sixth or seventh, kaya kailangan talaga namin itong panalo na ‘to,” said Basilan head coach Jerson Cabiltes.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The Cebu troika of Rhaffy Octobre, Jaybee Mantilla, and Joel Lee Yu conspired in a 6-0 blast that cut Basilan's 10-point lead to just four 72-76.

The two teams then exchanged baskets before Allyn Bulanadi decided to pull the strings for Basilan. Up by six points, the 23-year-old Gilas pool member drained a mid-range bucket with 1:21 left to give the Steel an 84-76 cushion.

Continue reading below ↓

He then dished a pass to Cris Dumapig who converted a one-hander to stretch the lead to 10 points with 37.82 seconds, taking the fight out of the Sharks.

Dumapig delivered 17 points and seven boards while Bulanadi provided 15 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

Octobre poured 18 points for Cebu.

The scores:

Basilan-Jumbo Plastic (86) – Dumapig 17, Bulanadi 15, Collado 12, Gabo 11, Bautista 8, Dagangon 7, Bringas 6, Manalang 5, Daa 4, Palencia 0, Uyloan 0

Cebu-Casino Ethyl Alcohol (78) – Octobre 18, Ubaldo 12, McAloney 12, Mantilla 12, Lee Yu 6, Cortes 5, Saycon 4, Nunez 4, Lao 2, Huang 1, Viloria 0



Quarterscores: 21-21, 42-36, 65-53, 86-78