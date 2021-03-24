As Basilan Steel take act to VisMin Cup, will split with MPBL be permanent?

AFTER a controversial end to its campaign in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) playoffs, the Basilan Steel are taking their act to the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup which tips off on April 9.

Sources said the Steel and the fledgling regional league will officially announce the transfer on Saturday.

The move comes just days after the Basilan squad lost the MPBL Southern Division Finals decider to Davao Occidental by default after four of their players tested positive for the Covid-19 virus in the league's Subic bubble.

The MPBL's decision was widely criticized by fans and condemned by the Basilan management and coaches as grossly unfair.

While the move to the VisMin Cup is certain, it is not known if the Steel's split with the MPBL is permanent, although the controversial ruling has clearly strained the relations between the two camps.

But one thing sure is that Basilan's strong lineup will be an asset to the Vismin Cup, which got the green light from the Regional Task Force for Covid-19 to conduct their games in a bubble setting in Alcantara.

Basilan will be fielding practically its MPBL team minus Allyn Bulanadi, who is recuperating from a shoulder injury.

Aside from Basilan, also vying in the Mindanao Division are the Cagayan de Oro Rafters, Pagadian Explorers, Zamboanga City, Sindangan and a Roxas Zamboanga del Norte side that will have former players of MPBL champion Davao Occidental including Billy Robles, Richard Albo and Joseph Terso as well as former PBA player Ken Bono.

The Rafters will we led by former PBA MVP Jayjay Helterbrand.