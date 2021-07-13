Basilan-Roxas VisMin Cup game called off due to water on court

THE VisMin Super Cup game between Jumbo Plastic-Basilan and Petra Cement-Roxas was halted in the third period, to be continued at a later date, with the Provincial Gymnasium basketball court becoming unplayable due to slippery floor as heavy rains hit Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay on Tuesday.

It was the second time in four days a VisMin Cup game was halted due to water on the playing area.

Heavy rains started during the first game between Pagadian and Zamboanga City on Tuesday.

Play stopped in VisMin Cup

The Basilan-Roxas game had an extended halftime break as staff mopped the floor.

Just 45 seconds into the second half, Peace Rider Michael Juico slipped badly and was slow to get up.

Play was stopped at the 9:15 mark of the third quarter with the Vanguards ahead, 40-39.

Last Friday, the game between Iligan and Zamboanga del Sur was also cancelled due to slippery floor.

