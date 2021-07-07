Basilan routs Zamboanga del Sur in VisMin Cup Mindanao leg opener

BASILAN defeated Alza Alayon Zamboanga del Sur, 82-48, to open the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Leg on Wednesday at the Provincial Gymnasium in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

It was Basilan's first game since bowing to Davao Occidental in the South Division finals of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League in March 2020. Basilan changed its moniker from Steel to the Peace Riders in VisMin Cup.

Leading by eight heading into the second frame, 15-7, the Peace Riders' offense caught fire, outscoring Alza Alayon 25-7 to enter halftime with a 40-14 margin.

"After nung first quarter, sinabihan ko yung players ko na huwag silang magmadali, focus lang kaya nakalamang nang malaki," said Peace Riders head coach Jerson Cabiltes.

The lead ballooned to 42 points, 78-36, on a Darwin Lunor deuce off a post move at the 4:23 mark of the payoff period.

Michael Mabulac stuffed the stat sheet for Basilan with 16 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block.

Balanced offense for Basilan in VisMin Cup opener

Hesed Gabo was the spark off the bench for Basilan with 14 markers and seven boards, Chris Bitoon scored 12 and Michael Juico added 11 points.

The Peace Riders had 22 fast break points while their counterparts only got two. Zamboanga del Sur’s 22 turnovers led to 27 Basilan points.

Dan Sara was the lone Zamboanga Del Sur cager to score in double digits with 17.

Zamboanga del Sur shot 27 percent from the field, including 3 of 22 from deep. In contrast, Basilan was a blistering 50-percent from the field.

The Peace Riders look to make it two in a row on Tuesday when they collide with Roxas at 3 p.m., while Alza Alayon aim for their first win on Friday against Iligan at 3 p.m.

The scores:

Basilan 82 - Mabulac 16, Gabo 14, Bitoon 12, Juico 11, Lunor 6, Balucanag 6, Taganas 4, Uyloan 3, Collado 2, Manalang 2, Saliddin 2, Siruma 2, Baloria 2, Hallare 0, Tan 0.

Zamboanga del Sur 48 - Sara 17, Jabello 7, Raflores 7, Cabrilla 5, Tajonera 5, Celada 3, Puerto 2, Moneva 2, Amoquis 0, Biwang 0, Cruz 0, Daa 0, Labisores 0, Dela Cruz 0, Pepito 0.

Quarterscores: 15-7; 40-14; 61-31; 82-48.

