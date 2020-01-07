Dennis Daa delivers as Basilan escapes Pasig-Sta. Lucia in OT thriller

MALOLOS, BULACAN – With Allyn Bulanadi out, Basilan-Jumbo Plastic leaned on Dennis Daa to escape the Pasig-Sta. Lucia in overtime, 89-83, in the 2019 MPBL/Chooks-to-Go Lakan Cup at the Capitol Gymnasium here, Tuesday.

Daa, who finished the game with 13 points, eight boards, and four steals, delivered the lethal blows for Basilan while also steering his squad to the fourth spot in the Southern Division with a 16-9 win-loss slate.

Down by two points in the extended period, Daa fired four points in a 7-0 swing to give Basilan a five-point 83-78 advantage with 2:44 remaining in the game.

Pasig then rallied behind Fonzo Gotladera, Jeric Teng, and Leo Najorda, to trim Basilan’s lead to just three points. Unfortunately for Pasig, Daa fished a foul from Najorda and drained two from the charity stripe to restore order.

Hessed Gabo sealed the victory with a three-point bomb with 36 ticks left.

“Alam mo naman na hindi pushover ang Pasig, talagang malakas ‘yan sila. Luckily for us, sa end game naka deliver kami at na-stop sila,” said Basilan head coach Jerson Cabiltes.

Bautista led the Jumbo Plastic-backed squad with 19 points while Gab Dagangon followed with 15 markers, seven rebounds, and four assists.

Bulanadi, who just came from Davao to Manila last night, sat out the game for the Steel.

On the other hand, Teng spearheaded Pasig with 23 points, nine rebounds, and four assists. Najorda added 22 points and 10 boards.

Robbie Manalang, who sent the game to overtime with a three-pointer with 12 seconds left in regulation, ended with 10 points for the Sta. Lucia owned squad, who remained at seventh in the Northern Division with a 14-10 card.



The Scores:

Basilan-Jumbo Plastic (89) – Bautista 19, Dagangon 15, Daa 13, Gabo 12, Uyloan 12, Collado 6, Balucanag 4, Vidal 3, Palencia 2, Dumapig 2, Manalang 1, Lunor 0, Hallare 0

Pasig-Sta. Lucia (83) – Teng 23, Najorda 22, Manalang 10, Nimes 10, Gotladera 10, Velchez 6, Mendoza 2, Medina 0, Grealy 0, Chavenia 0, Canon 0

Quarterscores: 16-19, 34-34, 56-58, 74-74, 89-83