Basilan, Pasig, Nueva Ecija complete MPBL quarterfinal cast

ENCHO Serrano dropped 29 points as Basilan-Jumbo Plastic Medical Depot completed the quarterfinal cast in the MPBL Invitational with an 80-79 victory over Makati FSD Blazers on Monday at Mall of Asia Arena.

The former La Salle guard sealed the deal late with a split from the line to make it a four-point game with eight seconds left and secure the top spot in Group B with its fourth straight win.

"It's gonna be back to zero already, it's a win or go home game so definitely we're gonna go all out tomorrow," said Basilan coach Jerson Cabiltes. Basilan faces Mindoro-EOG Burlington Tamaraws in the final eight.

Michael Juico added 13 points, six assists, and four boards, as Jay Collado and Jonathan Uyloan scored 10 apiece in the win over also-ran Makati (2-2).

Pasig-Sta. Lucia Realtors swept Group A with an 85-73 triumph over winless Negros Muscovados.

Jeckster Apinan paced Pasig (5-0) with 12 points and six rebounds as his side set up a quarterfinal bout against San Juan Knights Go for Gold AICC.

Continue reading below ↓

Imus Bandera-Buracai de Laiya also punched a quarterfinal ticket with an 90-79 win over Emkai-Rizal Xentromall Golden Coolers to take the top seed in Group D at 4-1.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Jhaymo Eguilos carried Rizal with 18 points, eight rebounds, and two assists, as Adi Santos chimed in 17 points and 10 boards to arrange a quarterfinal matchup against the Bicol-LCC Malls Volcanoes.

Encho Serrano and the Basilan squad advance to the round of eight.

Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards also remained perfect in Group C with an 84-72 triumph over the winless Muntinlupa Cagers.

Byron Villarias fired 15 points and six rebounds, while Will Gozum just missed out on a double-double with his 15 points and eight rebounds as Nueva Ecija ended the group stages at 4-0 to set a date against the Iloilo United Royals in the quarters.

The same, however, can't be said for the Manila Stars which bowed out of the playoff race after tasting a shock 98-89 loss to the Bulacan Kuyas.

James Martinez led the spoiler role for Bulacan (2-3) with his 31 points, eight assists, and six rebounds to drag Manila (3-2) out of the quarterfinals and gift Imus and Mindoro the top two finishes in Group D.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.