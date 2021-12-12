Basilan gets act late vs Bicol to deny Aldin Ayo winning return

BASILAN Jumbo Plastic blanked the Bicol Volcanoes late to pull off a 70-65 squeaker Saturday in the MPBL Invitationals at Mall of Asia Arena.

Staring at a 65-64 deficit with 1:39 left in the clock, Jay Collado, JR Taganas, and Ernesto Bondoc conspired in Basilan's furious flurry to end the game, scoring six unaswered points that left Bicol dazed.

Their endgame wonders salvaged Michael Juico's 24-point night, with the veteran guard also adding six rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

Collado also poured 15 points and seven boards, while Jonathan Uyloan got 11 points as he made the lone two three-pointers for the reigning VisMin Super Cup champions and grab leadership in Group B.

Dennis Santos fired 22 points and four rebounds off the bench for the Volcanoes as they could not gift coach Aldin Ayo a victory in his return to the sidelines.

Bicol also drew contributions from Ralph Tansingco, who had 13 points, and Mac Tallo, who got 12 points, five assists, and three rebounds in the defeat.

JK Casino also played the hero role for All-Star Bacolod Ballers to nail its first win over the Bacoor City Strikers, 73-71.

He completed the go-ahead three-point play with 28.4 seconds left before splitting his freebies in the last 6.8 ticks for the marginal lead for Bacolod.

Bacoor still had chances to steal the game, but Rocky Acidre and Mark Doligon botched their chances as time expired.

Casino poured nine points and eight assists as he did the yeoman job for Bacolod.

Ichie Altamirano paced the Ballers with 12 points, five boards, and three steals to gain a share of the lead in Group A.

Bacoor banked on Richard Albo's 20 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block.

Imus-Buracai de Laiya also earned a 75-65 opening day win over Bulacan Kuyas earlier in the day.

Ian Melencio dropped 15 points, five assists, and three rebounds, while Jhaymo Eguilos had 13 points, five boards, five assists, and two steals in the win, with Imus pulling away in the third quarter to take the commanding 56-38 lead.

Leo Najorda chimed in 12 points, four assists, and three rebounds and Adi Santos did it all for Imus with his 12 points, 13 rebounds, and three assists to take the early Group D lead.

Jovit Dela Cruz paced Bulacan with 16 points, while Bryan Faundo nabbed 11 points and eight rebounds in the defeat.

