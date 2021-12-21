Clutch Manalang trey helps Basilan hold off Mindoro, reach MPBL semis

BASILAN Jumbo Plastic Medical Depot staved off a furious endgame rally from Mindoro EOG Burlington Tamaraws to take the 77-72 win and advance to the MPBL Invitational semifinals on Tuesday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Encho Serrano dropped 22 points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals as the Group B leaders sustained their fantastic run in the pocket tournament with their fifth straight victory.

But it was Philip Manalang who came through in the clutch, burying a timely three - his lone basket in the game - with 1:17 remaining to restore order for Basilan, 77-69, after it lost grip of a 14-point third-quarter lead and a 74-61 edge with 3:49 left.

Basilan sets tournament record

Jay Collado added 13 points, six boards, and two dimes while Michael Juico chipped in 12 points and nine rebounds as Basilan set the tournament record for most rebounds in a game with 58.

"Yung defense talaga namin, we made it very hard for them to score on halfcourt sets," said coach Jerson Cabiltes.

Basilan is now set for a semifinal bout against the Pasig-Sta. Lucia Realtors, who earlier clipped tournament favorites San Juan Knights Go for Gold AICC, 70-66.

Nat Cosejo paced Mindoro with 22 points and 11 rebounds, while Jeramer Cabanag had 16 points, six boards, and two steals in the defeat.

Allen Liwag scored five of his seven points in the Tamaraws' belated rally as the squad, which finished at 4-1 in Group D, fell off at the quarterfinal stage.

The scores:

BASILAN 77 -- Serrano 22, Collado 13, Juico 12, Gimpayan 7, Taganas 6, Uyloan 6, Reyes 4, Manalang 3, Siruma 2, Bringas 2, Gabo 0, Bondoc 0.

MINDORO 72 -- Cosejo 22, Cabanag 16, Mallari 8, Liwag 7, Koga 6, Baetiong 4, Caldozo 4, Villapando 3, Matias 2, Saldana 0.

Quarters: 17-16, 36-31, 62-48, 77-72.

