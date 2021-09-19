Barons defeat Spartan in all-Quezon clash, complete NBL hat-trick

QUEZON beat Stan Spartan 4th District, 89-65, on Sunday to take the lead in the Chooks-to-Go NBL Chairman’s Cup at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Arjay Dongog scored 18 points including four three-pointers for the Barons in the all-Quezon match-up as they moved to the top of the standings on a 3-0 win-loss record.

Khenth Guiab had 23 points and 10 rebounds for Stan Spartan, which remained winless in three games.

The Quezon Barons actually swept their weekend games, defeating the Laguna Pistons, 89-85, on Saturday.

Topeng Lagrama had 20 points and 10 rebounds in the Barons’ game against the Pistons, while Arvine Calusin poured 20 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists.

