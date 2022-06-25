Baltazar's 38 points, 19 boards lift Pampanga to cusp of third NBL crown

JUSTINE Baltazar had 38 points and 19 rebounds as Pampanga defeated Bulacan, 101-91, on Friday in Game One of the National Basketball League-Pilipinas (NBL) President’s Cup finals at the Bulacan Provincial Capitol Gymnasium.

Justine Baltazar stars in NBL Finals Game 1

Baltazar registered an NBL finals scoring record with his effort in Game One as the Delta moved one victory away from their third straight title in the league.

Mark Tamayo had 26 points including 6-of-12 from threes, and Al Liangco added a career-high 25 points as the Delta can wrap up the series on Sunday at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Baltazar, Tamayo, and Tamayo scored in a 17-5 run that broke an 81-81 tie for Pampanga, which led by as many as 16 points in the contest only for Bulacan to come storming back and keep the game close.

Earnest Reyes had 31 points and six rebounds in a gallant performance for the Republicans, who will eye to force a knockout match in the best-of-three finals series. Marlon Monte had 21 points and Herrald Benedictos had 18 points.

The scores:

Pampanga 101 – Baltazar 38, Tamayo 26, Liangco 25, Tolentino 6, De Leon 3, Sampang 3, Garcia 0, Gania 0, J. Santos 0, R. Santos 0.

Bulacan 91 – Reyes 31, Monte 21, Benedictos 18, Celso 6, Cruz 6, Necio 5, Lorenzo 4, Moraga 0, Orayi 0, Sumampong 0.

Quarters: 25-15; 50-40; 70-60; 101-91.

