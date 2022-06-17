Pampanga Delta, Taguig Generals on track for NBL Finals grudge match

PAMPANGA and Taguig moved one win away from arranging a finals face-off in the National Basketball League-Pilipinas President’s Cup after beating separate foes on Sunday at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

The Delta defeated Quezon Barons, 107-80, while the Generals won over Bulacan Republicans, 83-78, in Game One of their respective best-of-three semifinal series.

Grudge match

Jeffrey Santos and Justine Baltazar led the way for Pampanga. Santos scored 29 points including six triples while Baltazar, who is playing for his home province before joining the Japan B.League, had 25 points and 19 rebounds in the lopsided win.

Mike Sampurna tallied 18 points, six rebounds, and five assists as the Generals moved a step closer to a finals rematch with the Delta. Taguig won that series via sweep in Season 2.

Game Two of both series will be held on Saturday at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center.

