Bacoor shows little rust from long break, rips Marikina to extend MPBL streak

BACOOR City extended its winning streak to five games after subduing Marikina, 100-88, Wednesday in the 2019-20 Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan Season at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay.

Michael Cañete posted 19 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks, helping the Strikers retain the second spot in the Southern division behind a 20-5 win-loss record.

"Coming off a long break, it's hard to play the same way we were playing last time. We had good stretches but Marikina was so tough and came to compete tonight," Bacoor coach Chris Gavina said.

Striker Michael Mabulac added a double-double of his own with 14 points and 12 boards while RJ Ramirez chipped in 13 markers.

Still within striking distance with over three minutes left in the game, 92-82, Bacoor put the finishing touches on a quick 6-0 sprint, capped by Cañete's reverse, 98-82, with just 1:11 on the clock.

Tied at 30 at the 7:09 mark, Bacoor ended the second period on a 26-12 barrage, to build a huge 14-point cushion at the break, 56-42.

The Strikers put a premium on orchestrating the ball well, tallying 28 assists in the game.

Yvez Sazon came through with 35 points for the Shoemasters while Ato Ular chalked up 21 markers and 23 rebounds.

With the loss, Marikina fell to 4-19, tied with Rizal-Xentro Mall for the last spot in the North.



The Scores:

Bacoor City 100 - Cañete 19, Mabulac 14, Ramirez 13, Banal 9, Ochea 8, Sumalinog 8, Montuano 8, Demusis 6, Melecio 6, Andaya 4, Acidre 3, Aquino 2, Acuña 0.

Marikina 88 - Sazon 35, Ular 21, Española 12, Tambeling 8, Casajeros 5, Pascual 3, Mendoza 2, De Chavez 2, Fortuno 0, Ginez 2, Ybanez 0, Padua 0, Ordonez 0, Dysam 0.

Quarterscores: 27-20, 56-42, 77-66, 100-88.