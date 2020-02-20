Bacoor Strikers rip GenSan with Pacquiao watching to move on cusp of MPBL semis

BACOOR City put on a show for its home fans and trampled GenSan, 95-72, and gain a 1-0 lead in the South Division quarterfinals in the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Lakan Cup playoffs Wednesday at STRIKE Gym.

Datu Cup MVP Gab Banal showed the way, anchoring a blistering 20-4 start for the Strikers to quickly gain control of the game and never let go.

He finished with 20 points, 11 assists, three rebounds, and two steals in the opener of the best-of-three series.

Michael Mabulac did his part with a double-double in the tune of 15 markers and 12 boards, as Oping Sumalinog got 13 points, five boards, three dimes, and three steals.

Ian Melencio and RJ Ramirez also scored 10 each for Bacoor City.

"Our last game against GenSan, their guards got going early. That's why we neutralize the ability of their guards to attack us inside," said coach Chris Gavina, with the Strikers' 87-75 win last January 20 against the Warriors still firmly on his mind.

Game Two is set in Monday at Lamitan Capitol Gymnasium, with the two-seed Strikers having a golden chance to advance to the South Division semis and eliminate the Warriors.

Robby Celiz paced the Burlington-backed GenSan with 17 markers and eight rebounds, while Pamboy Raymundo tallied 16 points and nine boards.

Mikey Williams added 15 points, eight assists, and five rebounds in the loss.

The Scores:

BACOOR CITY 95 -- Banal 20, Mabulac 15, Sumalinog 13, Ramirez 10, Melencio 10, Montuano 7, Cañete 7, Pangilinan 6, Acidre 3, Demusis 2, Aquino 2, Andaya 0, Destacamento 0.

GENSAN 72 -- Celiz 17, Raymundo 16, Williams 15, Cabanag 10, Masaglang 4, Orbeta 3, Mahaling 2, Goloran 2, Basco 2, Bautista 1, Landicho 0.

Quarters: 24-9, 45-26, 69-54, 95-72.