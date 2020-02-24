Bacoor Strikers pull away in second half to sweep GenSan, reach MPBL semis

BACOOR City leaned on a superb second half to escape General Santos, 69-60, and advance to the South Division semifinals of the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Lakan Cup playoffs Monday at Lamitan Capitol Gym.

Oping Sumalinog led the Strikers with 16 points, built on three treys, while also hauling down three rebounds and rejecting four shots.

"Tinaasan lang namin yung energy. We're not the most talented team in the league pero yung effort namin that counts twice eh," said the versatile forward as the no. 2-seed Bacoor City now awaits the winner of the clash between 3-seed Basilan and 6-seed Iloilo.

Nick Demusis chimed in 11 points and four boards off the bench as he keyed a 10-4 surge that broke the game from a 59-54 lead to a 69-58 affair with 2:03 remaining.

Last season's MVP Gab Banal had his share of nine points, seven assists, three rebounds, and two steals for the Strikers.

The Burlington-backed Warriors relied on Robby Celiz, who had a game-high 22 points, to go with five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks.

Pamboy Raymundo scored nine points, as Mikey Williams was held to just eight in the defeat for 7-seed GenSan.

The Scores:

BACOOR 69 -- Sumalinog 19, Demusis 11, Banal 9, Mabilac 8, Canete 7, Melencio 7, Montuano 6, Pangilinan 5, Ramirez 0, Acuna 0, Aquino 0, Ochea 0, Destacamento 0.

GENSAN 60 -- Celiz 22, Goloran 10, Raymundo 9, Williams 8, Cabanag 4, Orbeta 2, Grospe 2, Mahaling 2, Masaglang 1, Basco 0, Bautista 0, Baltazar 0.

Quarters: 17-16, 33-33, 57-52, 69-60.