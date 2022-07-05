Quickfire Bacoor Strikers deal Makati a sixth straight MPBL loss

THE Bacoor City Strikers waxed hot from afar and pounded the boards to trounce the Makati City MNL Kingpins, 84-56, on Tuesday in the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) presented by Xtreme at the Nueva Ecija Coliseum in Palayan City.



Led by Paolo Castro, who knocked in 3 of 4 three-point attempts, the Strikers hit half of their 24 shots from downtown while posting a telling 52-33 edge in rebounds on the way to their second win in four starts in the single round-robin elimination round of the 22-team, two-division tournament.



Castro wound up with 11 points, the same as Mark Mantuano, who also collared 10 rebounds for the Strikers. Lester Reyes, Mark Pangilinan and Rocky Acidre provided support with 9 points each.



Hardly threatened by the Kingpins, Bacoor Coach Rey Mendez had the luxury of shuffling his 15 players, all of whom contributed 2 points or more.



In contrast, none of the 13 players used by Makati Coach Vis Valencia were able to score in double figures, with Larry Arpia, Kenz Rei Diokno and Kobe Bryant Pableo chipping in 9 points each.



The Strikers' bench outscored their Kingpins' counterparts, 51-18, as Bacoor sealed the outcome midway through the fourth quarter, 75-42.



Makati suffered its sixth straight defeat and tumbled to 1-7.



The MPBL returns to the Orion Sports Complex on Saturday, July 9 for another triple-bill. Pasig tackles Rizal at 5 p.m., followed by the Zamboanga-Sarangani tussle at 7 p.m. and the Bataan-Bacolod collision at 9 p.m.

