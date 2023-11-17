Bacoor Strikers finish off Batangas, earn shot at Pampanga in MPBL Finals

THE Bacoor Strikers weathered the Batangas City Embassy Chill Athletics' third-quarter surge to prevail, 54-49, on Friday and capture the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) South Division crown at the Batangas City Coliseum.



The Strikers held the Athletics to five points while coming through with 14 to cut short their best-of-three South finals series and barge to the National Finals against the Pampanga Giant Lanterns, the North Division champions.



READ Pampanga Giant Lanterns bring perfect playoff record to MPBL Finals

The Strikers and the Pampanga Giant Lanterns clash in the best-of-five national finals starting on Nov. 24, Friday, at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Bacoor routed Batangas, 89-65, in Game 1 held on Monday at the Strike Gymnasium in Bacoor City.



No Striker was able to score in double figures, but Aaron Jeruta earned best player honors with 7 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists, most of these contributions coming in crucial moments.



ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO: MPBL



Jhaymo Eguilos, a former Batangas starter, posted 9 points and 7 rebounds, followed by James Kwekuteye with 8 points and 9 rebounds and Jhan McHale Nermal with 8 points plus 4 rebounds. Jammer Jamito tallied 7 points, while Mark Yee contributed 4 points plus 9 rebounds.



Batangas, which surged ahead at 38-28, got 11 points and 9 rebounds from Jeckster Apinan and 9 points from CJ Isit.



CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

With both teams playing tight and missing shots, the Strikers took a 23-21 halftime lead.

The Athletics bunched six points opening the third quarter and went on to seize control, 38-28.



Jamito clustered five points and blocked two shots while Nermal drilled in a triple to shove Bacoor within 40-44 after three quarters.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph