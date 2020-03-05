Bacoor overcomes Banal absence to blast Basilan, drag MPBL semis to decider

SANS Datu Cup MVP Gab Banal, Bacoor City put on a show for its home crowd, extending the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Lakan Cup South Division semifinals with an 80-69 win over Basilan Thursday at STRIKE Gym in Cavite.

Ian Melencio commandeered the Strikers assault with 17 points and four steals to step up in the absence of Banal, who is nursing a sprained left MCL.

Michael Mabulac tallied a double-double of 14 points and 19 rebounds, Mark Montuano chimed in 15 poinys and seven boards, and Mark Pangilinan had 10 in the win.

It was all Bacoor City from the get-go, starting off hot with a 20-6 opener before extending the lead to 27, 37-10 in the third frame.

Basilan, however, fought back and got to within seven, 76-69, with 1:21 left, before Melencio and RJ Ramirez locked down the conquest for the Strikers.

"Their press kind of rattled us but I think yung preparation namin worked for the first three quarters," said Chris Gavina as his side pushed the series to a deciding Game Three on Saturday.

Ian Melencio tries to find an open teammate against Allyn Bulanadi.

Jonathan Uyloan led the Jumbo Plastic-backed Steel with 15 points from five triples, while Allyn Bulanadi was limited to 16 points on 17 shots.

The Scores:

BACOOR CITY 80 -- Melencio 17, Montuano 15, Mabulac 14, Pangilinan 10, Ramirez 8, Destacamento 6, Cañete 5, Sumalinog 3, Demusis 2, Acuña 0, Andaya 0.

BASILAN 69 -- Bulanadi 16, Uyloan 15, Dumapig 11, Palencia 7, Manalang 5, Collado 4, Bautista 4, Bringas 4, Gabo 2, Daa 1, Sorela 0, Dagangon 0, Hallare 0.

Quarters: 20-6, 43-21, 66-44, 80-69.