B2 League leader Nagoya sweeps Tokyo Z as Juan GDL sits

FIGHTING Eagles Nagoya eased to a 79-52 over cellar-dwelling Earthfriends Tokyo Z on Sunday at Ota City Gymnasium in the Japan B.League second division.

Filipino import Juan Gomez de Liano did not see action for Tokyo Z, which remained at the cellar with a 0-8 record.

Luke Evans led Nagoya with 14 points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals, as Brian Qvale had a double-double performance of 13 points and 11 boards.

Andrew Randall also added 11 points, five rebounds, and three assists, while Reiya Nozaki scored 10 off the bench for the Fighting Eagles, which wasted little time in stomping on the Earthfriends with a 21-9 start.

Juan GDL does not play after an eight-point performance.

PHOTO: Earthfriends Tokyo Z

Nagoya, which led by as many as 31 points, dominated the boards, 44 to 37, and scored 46 points in the paint.

The win helped the Fighting Eagles continue their five-game win run to rise to a 7-1 card.

Marc Eddy Norelia led Tokyo Z in the losing cause with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

The Earthfriends hope to recalibrate in their upcoming two-week break before facing the Fukushima Firebonds on the road on Nov. 6 and 7 at Tamura City General Gymnasium.

