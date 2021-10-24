Kagawa Five Arrows edge Aomori Wat's as Kemark Carino a DNP

TAKAYUKI Kodama nailed a clutch three as Kagawa Five Arrows edged Aomori Wat's, 81-78, in the Japan B.League second division on Sunday at Zentsuji Civic Gymnasium.

Kodama drained the game-winning trey with 1.3 seconds to spare and left Michael Craig without much time to respond as Kagawa swept the two-game series.

It capped off a wild sequence for the Five Arrows, which needed big baskets from Terrance Woodbury and Angus Brandt to tie the game twice in the final 1:07.

Hiroki Usui had a chance to win the game for Aomori, but his shot went off and led to Kodama's heroics in the waning seconds.

Woodbury led Kagawa (6-2) with 24 points, six assists, four rebounds, and two steals, while Brandt also got 24 points, nine boards, and three assists.

Kemark Carino is benched in the second of back-to-back games against Kagawa.

PHOTO: Aomori Wat's

Hiroki Taniguchi shot 3-of-6 from deep for his 12 points and five rebounds, as Kodama had seven points, eight assists, and two boards to his name in the Five Arrows win.

The loss spoiled the 23-point night from Craig, who also collected nine rebounds, eight assists, and three steals as the Wat's drop to 1-7 and taste back-to-back defeats.

Usui had 15 points and Kiichi Kikuyama drained three treys for his 12 in a game where Filipino import Kemark Carino wasn't fielded.

Aomori takes a two-week break before facing the Koshigaya Alphas on the road at Koshigaya City Gymnasium on Nov. 6 and 7.

