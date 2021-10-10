Alvark Tokyo repeats over Dwight Ramos-less Toyama Grouses

ALVARK Tokyo scored a 114-81 victory over hapless Toyama Grouses on Sunday in the B. League at Arena Tachikawa Tachihi.

Alvark's imports took turns in demolishing the home team, with naturalized center Ryan Rossiter lighting up for 23 points on a potent 9-of-11 clip from the field and making six rebounds.

Spain's Sebas Saiz had 22 points and 13 rebounds, while Alex Kirk fired 19 points and four boards as Tokyo improved its win-loss record to 2-2.

Tokyo's went 15 for 21 from beyond the arc as Zeke Baranski made all three of his three-pointers, finishing with 11 points and seven rebounds. Genki Kojima also went 3 for 3 from deep, delivering 14 points and eight assists.

The Grouses were unable to keep up with Alvark after that solid first quarter, with the two-time B.League champions using a 17-4 blast to take a 59-46 advantage and pull away for good.

Tokyo shot 61-percent from the field and made 31 assists and dominated the boards, 39 to 21.

Toyama Grouses winless in four outings

Julian Mavunga's 28 points was just not enough as Toyama suffered its fourth straight defeat.

Former TNT reinforcement Joshua Smith added 15 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and three steals for the Grouses' cause, while Kevin Hareyama also scored 14 in the defeat.

Filipino import Dwight Ramos has yet to see action for the Grouses.

He is expected to make his debut at home at Toyama City Gymnasium against the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins (1-3) featuring Bobby Ray Parks.

