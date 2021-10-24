Kiefer shines in Shiga's breezy win over Ray Parks-led Nagoya

KIEFER Ravena came up huge as Shiga Lakestars evened things with Bobby Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins on Sunday in the Japan B.League at Dolphin's Arena.

Making the most of his first start, the Filipino guard anchored Shiga's early 8-0 spurt which further grew to a 31-12 after the first quarter.

It was all Lakestars from there, with the lead increasing to its biggest at 42 courtesy of a Teppei Kashiwagura three that made it a 104-62 affair with exactly five minutes remaining.

Ravena scored all of his 16 points in the first half as he went 4-of-8 from deep, as well as tallying nine assists, three rebounds, and three steals to bounce back from his terrible 1-of-13 shooting clip on Saturday.

Ovie Soko topscored Shiga with a double-double of 26 points, 14 rebounds, and two assists, while Sean O'Mara was just as potent down low with his 22 points, nine boards, and five assists.

Kiefer Ravena helps sparks an early run and Shiga holds on to take the win.

Kashiwagura also caught fire, making five of his eight treys for his 16 points, four assists, two rebounds, and two steals, as Novar Gadson had 12 points and three boards off the bench to help Shiga climb up to 6-2.

This game was a total role reversal of their first matchup a day prior, where Nagoya blasted Shiga, 107-68.

It was the Lakestars who made their threes this time, going 14-of-30 from rainbow country to the Diamond Dolphins' 4-of-21.

Bobby Ray Parks was silenced in this game, scoring only seven points on 2-of-4 shooting, none from deep, while making three rebounds, two steals, and one assist. Nagoya's four-game win run was snapped for an even 4-4 card.

Coty Clarke led the Diamond Dolphins with 26 points, seven boards, five steals, and four assists, as Scott Eatherton chipped in a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Shiga goes back home this Wednesday when it meets the Kawasaki Brave Thunders at Ukaruchan Arena.

Meanwhile, Nagoya hits on the road this Wednesday with Parks facing Ravena, this time Thirdy and the rest of San-En NeoPhoenix at Toyohashi City General Gymnasium.

