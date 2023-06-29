Ateneo survives NU to complete PinoyLiga Collegiate Cup sweep

THE Ateneo Blue Eagles squeezed past the National University Bulldogs, 65-63, to secure their first-ever title in the PinoyLiga Collegiate Cup, Thursday at the Villar Coliseum.

Ateneo vs NU PinoyLiga Collegiate Cup finals recap

Trailing by a point with 1:41 left on the clock, Kai Ballungay located a wide-open Mason Amos for the go-ahead three.

The Fil-Aussie scored eight points in total while grabbing three rebounds and an assist.

Late-game drama ensued as the officials called for a jump ball which the possession arrow pointed towards the Bulldogs with 4.1 ticks left.

Fortunately for the Katipunan-based dribblers, they were able to muster up one more defensive stand to force NU’s Jolo Manansala into a tough heave at the buzzer.

Ballungay was crowned the Finals MVP after scoring nine points, four rebounds, two steals, and one block. Geo Chiu followed up with eight points and five rebounds.

Mohamed Diassana led the Bulldogs in their efforts today with 12 points and eight rebounds. PJ Palacielo also chipped in eight points.

The scores:

Ateneo 65 - Ballungay 9, Amos 8, Chiu 8, Espinosa 7, Obasa 6, Celis 5, Koon 5, Brown 4, Credo 4, Bongo 3, Lazaro 3, Nieto 3, Quitevis 0

NU 63 - Diassana 12, Palacielo 9, Francisco 8, Malonzo 7, Manansala 7, Lim 5, Padrones 4, Gulapa 3, Jumamoy 3, Yu 3, Casinillo 2, Parks 0, Santiago 0

Quarters: 20-18, 38-34, 48-49, 65-63