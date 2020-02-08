Belangel on fire as Ateneo blasts San Beda to jumpstart PCCL title defense

SJ Belangel caught fire for Ateneo as it torched San Beda, 83-69, in the 2019 Philippine Collegiate Champions League UAAP-NCAA Challenge Saturday at Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The third-year guard could not be stopped as he went 5-of-6 from deep to lead the Blue Eagles with 25 points, five assists, and two rebounds at the start of their title-retention bid.

Belangel was big in Ateneo's early pullaway, where it held a 26-12 lead in the second period and once again early in the fourth quarter, quashing San Beda's rally with a big triple, 63-50, after it got to within 10.

Gilas Pilipinas pool member Dwight Ramos also impressed in his Blue Eagle debut with 12 points, four boards, and three assists.

Ivorian center Ange Kouame easily dominated the paint as he registered eight points, 14 rebounds, four blocks, and two assists for the UAAP champions.

Coach Tab Baldwin, however, said that he's still far from happy with how his players showed up, noting that there's still a lot of ground for Ateneo to cover.

"We're not a team yet," he said. "We haven't practiced as a team. We're just throwing individuals. So tere's nothing out there really now for us to point out. It's just let them go play and we're just trying to get them to take care of their business and play good basketball."

The win, though, came with a cost as BJ Andrade hurt his right knee midway through the first quarter as he tried to block Calvin Oftana's drive.

It will be a rematch of the UAAP Finals when Ateneo and UST lock horns on Sunday.

San Beda, meanwhile, will try to rebound when it faces NCAA rival Letran.

NCAA MVP Calvin Oftana led the Red Lions in the loss with 11 points, eight rebounds, and four assists.

James Canlas and Ralph Penuela also had 11 as San Beda reels from the departure of playmaker Evan Nelle.

The Scores:

ATENEO 83 -- Belangel 25, D. Ramos 12, Kouame 8, Navarro 7, Mallillin 7, Mamuyac 6, Daves 6, Tio 5, Andrade 3, Credo 2, Chiu 2, P. Maagdenberg 0, Berjay 0.

SAN BEDA 69 -- Oftana 11, Canlas 11, Penuela 11, Bahio 10, Abuda 9, Carino 7, Cuntapay 7, Villejo 2, Visser 1, Ejercito 0, Etrata 0, Fornis 0, Alfaro 0.

Quarters: 16-12, 37-26, 57-44, 83-69.