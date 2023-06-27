Ateneo rips EAC, National U nips UP to set up PinoyLiga title duel

ATENEO and National University notched huge wins to set up a Battle of Katipunan finals in the PinoyLiga Collegiate Cup.

Rookie Reinhard Jumamoy hit a booming triple to lift the Bulldogs over the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons in double overtime, 105-102.

With 18 ticks left, the former UAAP Juniors MVP stepped back and knocked down a tough shot over the outstretched arms of JD Cagulangan to send the Bulldogs into the PinoyLiga finals.

Donn Lim led all scorers with 24 points while also dishing out seven assists. Paul Fransisco followed up with 21 markers of his own.

Meanwhile, the Blue Eagles hit 19 triples en route to a dominant win over the Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals, 97-60.

Overall, the Blue Eagles shot 53 percent (35/66 FG) from the field and 45% (19/42) from three-point territory.

Despite the thumping, Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin says there are still chinks that he wants his squad has to patch.

“There’s still a lot we’re not doing well. We’re not executing on our defensive principles in large numbers, we didn’t rebound the ball well today. Offensively, our execution was still patchy, and it’s not where we want it,” Baldwin said.

Both Mason Amos and Kai Ballungay notched 20 points versus the Generals.

This will be the second time Ateneo and NU face each other in the tournament, with the Blue Eagles winning their first encounter, 79-71.

The scores

FIRST GAME

Ateneo 97 - Amos 20, Ballungay 20, Nieto 9, Obasa 9, Gomez 8, Quitevis 6, Brown 5, Chiu 5, Espinosa 5, Bongo 3, Koon 3, Celis 2, Lazaro 2, Credo 0, Ong 0

EAC 60 - Cosejo 20, Ednilag 6, R. Robin 5, Maguliano 5, Luciano 4, Cosa 4, Quinal 4, Gurtiza 3, Tolentino 2, Balowa 2, Bacud 2, M. Robin 2, Umpad 1, Doria 0

Quarterscores: 33-13; 53-35; 73-48; 97-60

SECOND GAME

NU 105 - Lim 24, Francisco 21, Jumamoy 17, Palacielo 17, Diassana 6, Santiago 6, Malonzo 5, Gulapa 4, Padrones 3, Perciano 2, Casinillo 0, Parks 0

UP 102 - Diouf 24, Abdiano 14, Alarcon 14, Torres 12, Lopez 11, Belmonte 11, Cagulangan 8, Stevens 5, Briones 2, Hubilla 1, Felicilda 0, Torculas 0,

Quarterscores: 41-35; 65-56; 85-85; 94-94 (OT), 105-102 (2OT)