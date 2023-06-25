Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Basketball

    Ateneo, UE see action in UCBL preseason tournament

    by from the wires
    3 hours ago
    UAAP champion Ateneo heads top collegiate teams seeing action in the PG Flex Linoleum UCBL Invitational Tournament starting on Tuesday at the SGS Gym in Quezon City.

    This marks the first time that Ateneo will be playing in the preseason event.

    Though Ateneo will be represented by players from Teams A and B, the Eagles loom as the heavy favorites to rule the fifth edition of the event after last year’s champion National University begged off due to a prior commitment.

    See COLUMN: Will Kyle Gamber be the game-changer for Ateneo

    Tournament Director Horacio Lim, however, believes the six other teams – University of the East, San Sebastian College, St. Clare, Philippine Women’s University and Olivarez College – are all capable of challenging for the title.

    “Anybody can beat anybody so I expect a tight and exciting race once again,” said Lim.

      The Olivarez Sea Lions, the only regular team playing in the month-long tournament, launch their title bid against PWU in the opener at 2:15 p.m. while St. Clare collides with the SSC Stags at 3:45 p.m.

      Ateneo opens its title campaign against the SSC Stags on June 30 with the latter out to test their new recruits as they intend to revive their glory days in the NCAA.

      UE, a team also raring to showcase their strength after acquiring several exciting Fil-Am players, collides with Olivarez also on Thursday.

