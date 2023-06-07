Huge third quarter lifts Ateneo over UE for second Filoil win in a row

ATENEO de Manila University shrugged off a slow first half to nab a dominating 73-56 win over the University of the East Red Warriors in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup, Wednesday in San Juan.

Second-year man Kai Ballungay led the Blue Eagles in production with 15 points and five rebounds. Center Joseph Obasa aided his frontcourt partner by chalking up 14 points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks.

It was a nip-and-tuck opening half as both teams exhibited an unwillingness to let up on the defensive side of the ball. A looping triple from Gab Gomez towards the end of the second quarter was what gave the Blue Eagles a slender two-point edge heading into halftime, 37-35.

The Loyola-based squad eventually turned up their offensive output as they scorched the Red Warriors 24-7 in the third frame. Obasa and Ballungay spearheaded the Blue Eagle barrage as the two big men scored six and five points respectively in the run.

Despite making noticeable improvements in the second half, Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin still highlighted his boys’ first-half struggles.

“It’s all smoke and mirrors really. There’s nothing mystical or magical about making adjustments at halftime. It’s just certain things, particularly with the team in the building phase that we [the coaching staff] highlighted during halftime, and they did a better job in the third quarter.”

The defending UAAP champions round up their Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup campaign with games against FAITH College and St. Clare College.

Meanwhile, the Red Warriors have now dropped to a 3-5 record in the Filoil tilt. Guard Noy Remogat led UE in their losing effort with 13 points, five assists, and two steals. Abdul Sawat followed suit with 10 points, five rebounds, while also grabbing two steals as well.

The scores:

Ateneo 73 - Ballungay 15 , Obasa 14 , Lazaro 9, Gomez 6, Quitevis 6, Credo 5, Tuano 5, Nieto 4, Espinosa 3, Padrigao 3, Chiu 2, Ong 1

UE 56 - Remogat 13, Sawat 10, Alcantara 8, Rosete 8, Lingo-Lingo 6, J. Dumont Cruz 5, Galang 3, Gilbuena 3, H. Dumont-Cruz 0, Langit 0, Maga 0, Maglupay 0, Maxie 0, Robles 0, Tomas 0

Quarter scores: 17-15, 37-35, 61-42, 73-56

