    Basketball

    Ateneo eyes perfect campaign against NU in PinoyLiga finals

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: pinoyliga

    ATENEO and National University go for all the marbles as they battle in the PinoyLiga Collegiate Cup finals Thursday at the Villar Coliseum in Las Piñas City.

    Ateneo vs NU PinoyLiga Collegiate Cup Finals preview

    The Blue Eagles and Bulldogs arranged an interesting finale after pulling off contrasting wins against their respective semifinal opponents on Tuesday.

    A stepback three by Reinhard Jumamoy in the dying seconds steered the Bulldogs past powerhouse University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons in double overtime, 106-102.

    The Blue Eagles on the other hand, scored a wire-to-wire 97-60 rout of Emilio Aguinaldo College to move on the cusp of completing a perfect campaign.

    The winner-take-all is set at 12:30 p.m.

      UP and EAC meanwhile, battle each other out for third place at 10:00 a.m.

      The tournament is backed by Pinoyliga, Kick-Start Coffee, Slicktight Pomade, Antbox, Smart, Ducksports, Exile Lights and Sounds, and Excellent Print.

