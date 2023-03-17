Ateneo, Don Bosco Dumaguete, Tarlac, Australia make NBTC Division 2 semis

ATENEO kept its campaign in Division 2 of the 2023 Smart-NBTC National Finals presented by SM campaign alive, making it to the semifinals after beating Doc Boleros-Camanava, 74-65, on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

NBTC results

Kristian Porter had 16 points and seven rebounds, while Lebron Nieto added 12 points and six steals as the Blue Eagles juniors squad made it to the semifinals or the Fantastic Four by topping Pool D with a 2-0 win-loss record.

Ateneo, which came in as a late replacement to San Beda in the National Finals, was relegated to Division 2 after a defeat over Batang Tiaong in the Super 24 last Wednesday.

Ateneo is joined by two provincial teams Royal Trading Star Don Bosco Dumaguete and Team Tarlac, and international team Homegrown Australia in the Fearless Four of the tournament backed by Smart, SM, Strong Realty and Development Corp., Under Armour, and Molten.

Crescille John Umali had 23 points and four assists as Royal Trading Star Don Bosco Dumaguete defeated Rome Elite, 95-58, to top Pool C.

Earl Jaeron Sapasap had 24 points and 11 rebounds to lift Team Tarlac to a 78-60 win over St. Benilde International School-Laguna in Pool B.

Homegrown Australia leaned on Kaden Puletua’s 23 points and 10 rebounds to beat Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas, 75-72.

Ateneo faces Team Tarlac, and Royal Trading Star Don Bosco Dumaguete takes on Homegrown Australia in the semifinals on Saturday in the tournament also supported by Tecno, Regent, Rebisco, Jollibee, San Miguel Corp., Maynilad, Rebel Sports Pilipinas, MNL Kingpin, Gatorade, Swish App, Victory Liner, Jasper Jean, Darlington, Exped, Coach E Basketball School, Lighthouse Events, and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

