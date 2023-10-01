Ateneo Blue Eaglets, Adamson Baby Falcons off to a flyer in UCBL

ATENEO and Adamson both soared to easy opening-day wins in the UCBL Inter Secondary Tournament at the Veacon Hope Sports Center in Caloocan.

The Baby Falcons whipped Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas Dolphins, 82-61, while the Blue Eaglets dominated the University of Batangas Brahmans, 68-48.

Ateneo on fire

Adamson shrugged off the initial resistance from PCU before steadily building the lead behind Mark Esperanza, who was at the forefront of the assault with 17 points.

John Umali added 11 points while John Reyes and John Artangco contributed 10 points and six rebounds apiece.

Ateneo also came out guns blazing against UB in the second game, racing to an early double-digit spread on the way to a wire-to-wire win.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Blue Eaglets exploded for 21 points while clamping down on the Brahmans who they limited to just nine points in the first 10 minutes of the games.

UB did show some fight, cutting the lead down to single digits in the ensuing quarters but Ateneo simply had answers to every Brahmans’ run.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Uno Prado paces Ateneo

Uno Prado led the way for the Blue Eaglets with 14 points and four assists while Third Abdane added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Kris Porter also had a double-double 13 points and 13 rebounds while Troy De Guzman only finished with eight points but hauled down 16 boards.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph