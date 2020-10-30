Bacolod, Roxas pull off stunners to reach 3x3 quarterfinals

CALAMBA — Hot-shooting Anton Asistio could not be denied in steering Bacolod Master Sardines to the quarterfinals of the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup presented by TM Friday at Inspire Sports Academy.

The former Ateneo Blue Eagle buried five deuces to lead his side with 10 points, including the game-clinching long bomb with 4:05 to spare as Bacolod beat Bicol Paxful 3x3 Pro, 21-10, to make it through to the top eight.

Alfred Batino played in perfect harmony with Asistio in the knockout rounds, bullying his way down low for six to set up the face off against the two-seed Uling Roasters-Butuan City.

Petra Cement Roxas ZN also chose the right time to earn its first win of the season, scoring the 21-17 upset of the Sarangani Marlins.

Nikki Monteclaro's deuce with 50.5 seconds left completed the shocker as 10th-seeded Roxas eliminated seven-seed Sarangani and set up a quarterfinalagainst three-seed Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards.

Gian Abrigo led the barrage with six points, as Monteclaro added four.

"Inisip lang namin yung mga talo namin nung Leg 1 to Leg 4 at natuto kami doon. Para sa amin talaga siguro ito. Yun talaga, sacrifice lang at collective effort," said Abrigo.

Palayan City Capitals also made quick work of Pagadian Rocky Sports, 21-7.

Bobby Balucanag had little ease steering his side to the playoffs, bruising his way to eight points, while JP Sarao added five on top of his solid defensive game down low.

Renz Palma put the game under wraps with an open layup with 3:22 remaining to set up the quarterfinal match against four-seed Pasig-Sta. Lucia Realtors.

Dylan Ababou also steered Big Boss Cement-Porac MSC to the quarterfinals with a 21-14 win over Zamboanga Peninsula Valientes MLV.

The Philippines' No. 3 ranked player unloaded 12 points, wrapping the game up with 3:01 to spare and set up a date against top seed Family's Brand Sardines Zamboanga City.