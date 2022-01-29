As PSL commish, Pingris vows to go vs players engaged in game-fixing

RETIRED cager Marc Pingris is not just going to be tough in words as commissioner of the fledgling Pilipinas Super League.

Marc Pingris on role as Pilipinas Super League commissioner

He also vows to be tough in action.

The 40-year-old Pingris vows to help the league be free from game-fixing or point shaving incidents.

If it meant throwing into prison the offending party, so be it.

“Yung priority ko rito, ayaw na ayaw nating yung mga naglalaglag (ng games) na players. Yung ganun,” said the former Magnolia star player on Saturday.

“Malaking fine ang ipapatong ko doon. Kung puwedeng P100K thousand or P200K thousand para walang mang-baboy ng liga. Kung mapatunayan natin, puwede natin silang ipakulong. Pipigain natin sila,” added Pingris. “Hindi puwede yung imbestigahan lang yan. Kailangan may makukulong talaga sa ganyan kasi yun ang ayaw natin sa liga.”

Pingris was recently named as commissioner of the soon-to-be-launched regional league that features more than 10 teams including Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup champion Basilan BRT and MPBL title holder Davao Occidental-Cocolife.

The native of Pozzorubio, Pangasinan and member of the PBA 40 Greatest Players said he will have a meeting with top key officials of the league led by president Rocky Chan, who is among the league founders together with Cebuano sportsman Chelito Caro.

Chan and Caro, of course, are the men behind the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, which got embroiled in a messy point-shaving scandal that led to the expulsion of the Siquijor Mystics and revocation of playing licenses by several players with the Games and Amusement Board (GAB).

Such incident is what Pingris would like to avoid with the PSL.

As a former player, the nine-time PBA champion admitted receiving similar huge offers just to lose a game. Naturally, he declined the proposal.

“Ayaw kong pakainin galing sa masama ang pamilya ko,” said Pingris, adding he was given the talent to play the game, so might as well use it for a good purpose.

“Gumigising ako ng maaga para mag-practice, kasi ini-enjoy ko yun. Yun ang binigay na talent sa akin ni Lord, e.”

Helping Pingris in his endeavor is former Philippine Basketball League (PBL) commissioner Chino Trinidad, who he refers to as his ‘tatay-tatayan,’ although he didn’t mention in what capacity the one-time broadcaster will be helping.

