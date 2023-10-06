Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Fri, Oct 6
    Basketball

    Arwind Santos joins Pampanga in time for Giant Lanterns' MPBL playoff run

    Arwind makes MPBL move
    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago
    Arwind Santos Pampanga Giant Lanterns MPBL
    PHOTO: Pampanga Giant Lanterns

    ARWIND Santos will be reinforcing the Pampanga Giant Lanterns in their playoff bid in the 2023 MPBL season.

    Arwind Santos joins Pampanga in MPBL

    The team announced on its Facebook page that the 42-year-old Santos will suit up for his home province when the Giant Lanterns open their first round against Marikina on Friday at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center.

    The 2013 PBA MVP, born in Angeles, is set to join Pampanga governor Dennis Pineda and fellow Kapampangan players Justine Baltazar and Encho Serrano as the Lanterns look to capture their first MPBL crown this season.

    Pineda, who discovered Santos when he was young, is also the head coach of the Giant Lanterns.

      In 2022, Santos signed a one-year deal with NorthPort in the PBA, and averaged 9.6 points and 6.7 rebounds in 21 games with the team.

      Santos joins Pampanga, which topped the North Division with a 26-2 win-loss record, the best record overall in the regular season. The Giant Lanterns will face Marikina in a best-of-three quarterfinal series.

