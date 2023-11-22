Arwind Santos eager to complete PBA-MPBL title double

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    arwind santos yee
    PHOTO: MPBL

    ARWIND Santos would consider it a blessing should he win an MPBL championship in his first season with the Pampanga Giant Lanterns.

    As he puts it, rare is the chance to win a title in another league following his long, successful career in the PBA.

    "Hindi lahat ng players nabibigyan ng ganitong opportunity. At ako ay nabigyan naman ng opportunity na mapasama sa malakas na team gaya ng Pampanga Lanterns," said the Lubao-born veteran.

    "In fact kahit wala ako, kaya nilang mag-champion."

    But the former PBA MVP will have a shot at history as the Lanterns tangle with the Bacoor Strikers in the MPBL National finals that start on Saturday.

    Santos joined Pampanga midway through the season, adding yet another lethal weapon to a unit that already boasts of young talent such as Balti Baltazar, Encho Serrano, Archie Concepcion, Louie Sangalang, and JB Bahio.

      A nine-time PBA champion with San Miguel, Santos described his role with the Lanterns, coached by his mentor Pampanga Governors Dennis 'Delta' Pineda, as similar to a sniper.

      "Parang deadly weapon talaga. Ako idinagdag lang ako na materyales," he added. "Ako para lang akong (sniper) scope, parang nagtuturo paano talunin yung kalaban."

      PHOTO: MPBL

