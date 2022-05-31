Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Basketball

    Army, PSI beat separate rivals to move one win away from WNBL finals

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Janine Pontejos Army vs Taguig
    Janine Pontejos was a thorn in the side of her former team Taguig.
    PHOTO: WNBL

    PHILIPPINE Army and PSI-Philippine Air Force moved one win away from a finals appearance in the 2022 WNBL Season after hurdling their respective rivals over the weekend at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center.

    WNBL news

    Janine Pontejos made a triumphant return to her team as the fourth-ranked Lady Battalion defeated the top-seed Taguig Lady Generals, 54-52, to take Game One of the best-of-three semifinal series.

    The No. 2 Lady Air Defenders, on the other hand, came back from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the No. 3 Go For Gold-Philippine Navy, 53-50.

    Army and PSI can arrange a finals series with a win on Sunday for a sweep of the semifinals.

    Pontejos had 19 points in her first game back for Army after winning the gold medal for Gilas Pilipinas Women in the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

      Vangie Soriano and Gretchie Roque also played a key role in the semis opener, finishing with 15 and 10 points respectively for the Lady Battalion.

      Amby Almazan spearheaded the Lady Air Defenders comeback from 50-40 down as she scored five of her 12 points late in the fourth period. Jesusa Avila drained the go-ahead jumper to grab a 51-50 lead, before Cindy Resultay, who added 15 points and 10 rebounds, settled the final score with two free throws.

