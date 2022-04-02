Rodriguez, Dimaunahan to conduct summer basketball clinic, training camp

FORMER Barangay Ginebra assistant coach Arlene Rodriguez and player Aris Dimaunahan will be conducting a basketball clinic and training camp all over the country starting this summer.

Aris Dimaunahan among clinic hosts

Rodriguez, former deputy of basketball living legend Robert Jaworski, and Dimaunahan, now head deputy coach at Blackwater, are going to spearhead the basketball grassroots program of Jams Artist Production (JAMSAP).

The clinic aims to teach young and upcoming players the basics of basketball.

The two joined Blackwater player Richard Escoto as guests during the inauguration of the JAMSAP new office at the One Executive Building in West Avenue, Quezon City recently.

According to JAMSAP CEO Jojo Flores, the agency will hold basketball clinics in more or less 50 cities and municipalities all over the country in partmership with East Asia Basketball League.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

JAMSAP is a well-known modelling and entertainment company which is now venturing in the wide world of sports.

Continue reading below ↓

It began in 2012 as a talent management company that has evolved into an event production and a modelling agency which now branches out in sports clinic.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.