Aomori Wat's still winless as Kemark Carino a week away from debut

AOMORI Wat's still can't break through in the 2021-22 B.League second division, this time losing to Bambitious Nara, 90-79, Saturday at Maeda Arena.

Not even Michael Craig's 31-point, 7-rebound, and 4-assist performance could salvage the cellar-dwelling Wat's, who have now lost all of their five games this season.

Renaldo Dixon and Hayate Komasawa got 12 points each, while Hiroki Usui scored 10 in the defeat.

Kemark Carino one week away

The Wat's are still awaiting for the clearance of Filipino import Kemark Carino, who has joined the team but will make his debut next week.

Aomori could not hold on to its early 10-point lead, with things going downhill in the second half as Nara used a 26-point third frame to take the 66-55 lead heading into the payoff period.

Greg Mangano led that rally, dropping 23 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, as he was supported by David Doblas' 19 points and 12 boards.

Bambitious also drew solid games from Takuya Komoda, who drained four triples for his 16 points, and Jordache Mavunga, who had 14 points and seven rebounds in the win.

Nara snapped its two game losing skid to rise to 2-3 as the two teams collide again on Sunday.

